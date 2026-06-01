11th Circ. Won't Stop Joint Hearing In Depo-Provera MDL
By Carolina Bolado ( June 1, 2026, 8:28 PM EDT) -- A group of Delaware plaintiffs who say Pfizer's hormonal contraceptive Depo-Provera causes brain tumors can't block a joint evidentiary hearing with a Florida federal court overseeing multidistrict litigation over the same claims after the Eleventh Circuit denied their petition Monday....
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