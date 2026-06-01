Ill. Passes Bill To Restrict Outside Investment In Legal Sector
By Emma Cueto ( June 1, 2026, 7:58 PM EDT) -- The Illinois state Legislature has passed a bill that aims to stop attorneys from fee sharing with non-lawyer-owned firms in other states and from accepting outside investment via a managed service organization structure....
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