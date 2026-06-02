Ex-McDermott, Venable Attys Sued Over Estate's $40M Tax Bill

By Dorothy Atkins ( June 2, 2026, 5:54 PM EDT) -- The estate of a successful dentist who died in 2017 sued McDermott Will & Schulte LLP, Venable LLP and two attorneys in California state court Monday, alleging they gave negligent legal advice in planning the dentist's estate causing it to owe the IRS $40 million in taxes and penalties....
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