Mich. Judge Talks Running A Busy Court On Her Own

By Susan Smiley ( June 12, 2026, 4:57 PM EDT) -- Judge Kathleen Galen presides over the busiest single-judge court in Michigan, the 38th District Court in Eastpointe. Eastpointe borders the east side of Detroit and the infamous Eight Mile Road, but the judge said there are many reasons for the five-and-a-half-square-mile city with 34,000 residents to have so much business....
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