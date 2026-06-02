Detroit, Water Authority Must Face Insurers' Flood Payout Suit
By Danielle Ferguson ( June 2, 2026, 6:09 PM EDT) -- A Michigan federal judge on Tuesday largely kept intact three insurers' lawsuit seeking reimbursement for payouts to residents of homes damaged after 2021 flooding, finding the city of Detroit and the Great Lakes Water Authority are not immune to claims alleging the sewer system couldn't handle a foreseeable amount of rain....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.