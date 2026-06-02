30-Year Foreign Service Leader Joins Squire Patton In DC

By Jack Rodgers ( June 2, 2026, 1:34 PM EDT) -- Squire Patton Boggs LLP has hired the State Department's former acting assistant secretary for Near East Affairs, who was also the first U.S. special envoy for Yemen and throughout his more-than-30-year career with the agency held posts in Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Iraq and other countries....
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