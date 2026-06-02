Fed. Circ. Won't Save Farm Patents, But Reopens Fee Issue

By Theresa Schliep ( June 2, 2026, 7:08 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Tuesday revived a company's bid for attorney fees after defeating an infringement case by AGI Suretrack over agricultural data patents, saying a lower court correctly deemed those patents invalid, but failed to explain why it didn't find the case exceptional for fee purposes....
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