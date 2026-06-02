Digital Lender Forbright Launches Plans For $150M IPO
By Jade Martinez-Pogue ( June 2, 2026, 7:46 PM EDT) -- Middle-market commercial lending digital bank Forbright on Tuesday launched plans to go public through an estimated $150 million initial public offering steered by Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP....
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