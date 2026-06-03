CBP Says Stiiizy's New Vape Cartridges Clear Pax Patents

By Jonathan Capriel ( June 3, 2026, 8:38 PM EDT) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection has cleared vape company Stiiizy to import its redesigned oil cartridges, ruling they do not violate patents held by rival Pax Labs Inc., despite the competitor having successfully persuaded the U.S. International Trade Commission to block an earlier version of Stiiizy's products....
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