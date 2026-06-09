Virginia's Cannabis Retail Veto Leaves Industry In Legal Limbo
By Charles Slemp ( June 9, 2026, 5:10 PM EDT) -- Virginia's long-anticipated transition from partial legalization to a fully regulated adult-use cannabis marketplace has stalled yet again — this time under a new administration that had appeared poised to move the market forward....
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