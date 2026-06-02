Michigan Tells Panel Absentee Ballot Restriction Too Stiff

By Susan Smiley ( June 2, 2026, 6:51 PM EDT) -- Counsel for the Michigan secretary of state urged a state appeals panel Tuesday to overturn the Republican National Committee's win of an injunction requiring absentee ballots with missing or mismatched identification tabs to be disqualified, arguing that tossing those ballots would disenfranchise voters....
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