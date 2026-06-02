Fox Rothschild Atty Censured Over $2.7M In Unapproved Fees
By Adrian Cruz ( June 2, 2026, 4:40 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey-based bankruptcy partner at Fox Rothschild LLP has been censured by the Supreme Court of New Jersey after she was found to have wrongfully disbursed over $2.7 million in fees to her former firms without approval....
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