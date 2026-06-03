Sherwin-Williams, Nippon Paint Drop €12.5B AkzoNobel Bid
By Najiyya Budaly ( June 3, 2026, 11:16 AM BST) -- U.S. paint maker Sherwin-Williams and Nippon Paint of Japan said Wednesday that they have abandoned their €12.5 billion ($14.5 billion) pursuit of AkzoNobel after the owner of the Dulux brand rejected their advances....
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