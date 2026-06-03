Goldstein Cites Addiction To Avoid Time, DOJ Seeks 8 Years

By Jared Foretek ( June 3, 2026, 4:54 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors recommended a 97-month prison sentence for convicted SCOTUSblog founder Thomas Goldstein, telling a Maryland federal court he has bilked the government out of more than $9.5 million in unpaid taxes. Goldstein, meanwhile, asked for a suspended sentence and supervised release, citing a "severe and longstanding gambling addiction."...
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