Iconic Lamp Design Isn't MillerKnoll's, 6th Circ. Told
By Susan Smiley ( June 3, 2026, 7:57 PM EDT) -- Counsel for the family of the late designer George Nelson told a Sixth Circuit panel Wednesday that a lower court decision awarding intellectual property rights for his iconic bubble lamp to furniture company MillerKnoll was based on a faulty interpretation of a 2015 contract amendment and should be overturned....
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