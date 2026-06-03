Wiggin Partner Is Asked For Input In Conn. 'Ghost Gun' Suit

By Emily Field ( June 3, 2026, 6:23 PM EDT) -- A Connecticut state judge on Tuesday asked a Wiggin and Dana LLP attorney and treatise author for advice on how to handle the state attorney general's $7.7 million unfair trade practices claims against a Florida-based supplier of "ghost guns," seeking input on whether the company engaged in commerce in the state by online sales....
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