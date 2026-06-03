Texas Court Blocks Stetson Maker From Some Mexico Sales

By Spencer Brewer ( June 3, 2026, 9:12 PM EDT) -- A Texas Business Court judge granted a hat seller part of a temporary restraining order blocking Hatco Inc. from selling its well-known cowboy hats to other retailers in Mexico, but said Wednesday that she would not order Hatco to sell its products at the same discount as before....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.