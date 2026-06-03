9th Circ. Suspends 2 Attys For 6 Months Over AI Hallucinations
By Rae Ann Varona ( June 3, 2026, 8:44 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Wednesday temporarily suspended two California immigration attorneys from practicing before the appellate court for filing briefs in a deportation relief case containing artificial intelligence-generated hallucinations, finding no excuse for their "extraordinary confession" of not vetting citations used by unlicensed brief writers....
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