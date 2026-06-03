Rocade Capital Buys LFG To Create Combined $2B Lit Funder

By Ryan Boysen ( June 3, 2026, 4:58 PM EDT) -- Rocade Capital LLC has acquired fellow litigation funder Law Finance Group LLC, creating a combined platform that has deployed more than $2.3 billion and specializes in $10 to $50 million deals, including post-judgment financing, portfolio deals and lending to plaintiff's firms....
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