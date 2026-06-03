'Read The Cases': Conn. Judge Offers AI Advice To Attys

By Brian Steele ( June 3, 2026, 6:28 PM EDT) -- A Connecticut federal judge told a gathering of attorneys Tuesday that his law clerks are not allowed to use generative artificial intelligence for any purpose involving legal research, his interns are barred from using it at all, and lawyers must be careful when relying on the material that the tools produce....
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