States Concerned By Treasury's 'OCC-Centric' Stablecoin Plan
By Aislinn Keely ( June 4, 2026, 10:25 PM EDT) -- State regulators are urging the U.S. Department of the Treasury to look beyond the coming stablecoin standards promulgated by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency when assessing the adequacy of state regimes overseeing issuers of the stable-value tokens....
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