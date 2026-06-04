Quinn Emanuel, Texas Boutique Match Milbank Associate Pay

By Kevin Penton ( June 4, 2026, 3:36 PM EDT) -- Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP and a Texas-based litigation boutique are the latest firms to match Milbank LLP's pay hikes for associates, with annual increases of $10,000 to $20,000 that top off at $455,000....
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