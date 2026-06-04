NY AG Must Preserve Cohen Docs In Trump's Civil Fraud Case
By Frank G. Runyeon ( June 4, 2026, 2:54 PM EDT) -- The New York state trial court judge overseeing President Donald Trump's civil fraud case granted his request to preserve notes from private meetings between state litigators and Trump's former attorney Michael Cohen after the key witness said he felt "pressured" to testify....
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