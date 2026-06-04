Judge Trims 2 Patents From Website Incentives Case

By Elliot Weld ( June 4, 2026, 8:24 PM EDT) -- A judge sitting in Delaware federal court has trimmed two out of three patents asserted by engagement agency BI Worldwide against Kobie Marketing Inc. that cover incentives offered by websites, ruling that they did not pass muster under the U.S. Supreme Court's Alice test....
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