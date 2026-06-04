Baker Donelson Seeks 'No Recovery' Ruling In Ponzi Fallout
By Emily Sawicki ( June 4, 2026, 4:57 PM EDT) -- Baker Donelson Bearman Caldwell & Berkowitz PC on Thursday asked a Mississippi federal court to issue a single check-box form ruling that states the firm does not owe a monetary judgment stemming from a jury's verdict finding it committed negligent supervision amid a timber company's nine-figure Ponzi scheme, which was perpetrated in part by two of the firm's then-partners....
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