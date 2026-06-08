Foot Locker Fine Illustrates SEC's Whistleblower Priorities

By Jonathan Richman ( June 8, 2026, 3:35 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission recently fined Foot Locker Inc. for violating an SEC rule that prohibits impeding whistleblowers from reporting alleged securities law violations to the commission. The $148,000 fine was assessed in a May 22 consent order, arising from a provision in Foot Locker separation agreements between 2020 and 2024 that waived signatories' rights to receive any whistleblower award or other benefit from communicating with the SEC, or other federal or state agencies....
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