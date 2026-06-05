Holland & Knight Taps New Head Of Latin American Litigation
By Madison Arnold ( June 5, 2026, 1:32 PM EDT) -- Holland & Knight LLP has tapped one of its longtime attorneys with more than three decades of trial and arbitration experience to lead the Latin American litigation and disputes team....
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