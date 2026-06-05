Apollo Abandons $2B Approach For UK Heat Treatment Co.
By Irene Madongo ( June 5, 2026, 12:47 PM BST) -- Private equity giant Apollo confirmed on Friday that it does not intend to make a firm offer for Bodycote in a potential deal that would value the U.K. industrial services company at more than $2 billion....
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