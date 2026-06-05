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HP Beats Cartridge Dominance Claim At Top Dutch Court

By Alex Baldwin ( June 5, 2026, 7:05 PM BST) -- The Dutch Supreme Court dismissed an appeal on Friday by a printer cartridge retailer contending that HP has abused its dominant position in the printer cartridge market, after the tech giant barred the shop from selling allegedly infringing cartridges....

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