Fed Circ. Asks If Co. Argued Capability Equals Infringement
By Nadia Dreid ( June 5, 2026, 10:43 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit appeared to have doubts Friday morning about patent-licensing outfit PACT XPP Schweiz's position it had argued below that an Intel product could violate its patent even if it never performed an infringing action but was capable of doing so....
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