Advocates Can't Bring Cocoa Labor Suit, Fed. Circ. Affirms

By Jack McLoone ( June 8, 2026, 3:08 PM EDT) -- A labor rights organization hasn't suffered the harm needed to bring a suit against U.S. Customs and Border Protection for not responding to a petition to ban U.S. chocolate producers from importing cocoa from the Ivory Coast, a Federal Circuit panel affirmed....
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