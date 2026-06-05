EPA Asks 4th Circ. To Back 'Streamlined' Haze Plan Reviews

By Tom Lotshaw ( June 5, 2026, 7:50 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency urged the Fourth Circuit to deny a petition challenging its approval of West Virginia's regional haze plan, saying it reasonably accepted the plan after proposing to reject it based on a new policy to streamline reviews....
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