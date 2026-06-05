Justices Signal Openness To Future SEC Disgorgement Cases
By Jessica Corso ( June 5, 2026, 7:05 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's victory before the U.S. Supreme Court Thursday is likely to give the agency a leg up in settlement negotiations, but attorneys say that some defendants will continue to press judges to review the agency's disgorgement requests based on questions that the high court still hasn't answered....
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