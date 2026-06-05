Morgan & Morgan Explores Private Equity Investment Options

By Emma Cueto ( June 5, 2026, 3:38 PM EDT) -- The nation's largest personal injury firm, Morgan & Morgan, is exploring its options with regard to a potential private equity investment, with the firm saying Friday it is in the early stages of understanding what such an investment might mean and whether it is a good opportunity or "fool's gold."...
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