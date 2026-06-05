4th Circ. Upholds Sanctions For Late Copyright Damages Info

By Ivan Moreno ( June 5, 2026, 5:40 PM EDT) -- The Fourth Circuit affirmed a ruling that excluded a software company's damages evidence and granted summary judgment to its competitor, saying in a published opinion Friday that the plaintiff's repeated failure to disclose its damages calculation justified sanctions that effectively doomed its copyright, false advertising and contract claims....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.