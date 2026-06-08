Roche To Pay Nurix Up To $2.3B In Cancer Drug Deal
By Najiyya Budaly ( June 8, 2026, 12:13 PM BST) -- Swiss healthcare giant Roche said Monday that it will pay U.S. biopharmaceutical company Nurix up to $2.3 billion to codevelop and sell a therapy being developed to treat certain cancers and autoimmune diseases through targeted protein degradation....
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