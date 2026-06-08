Luxury Watches Must Face Duties, Gov't Tells Fed. Circ.
By Dylan Moroses ( June 8, 2026, 7:17 PM EDT) -- Counsel for the federal government told Federal Circuit judges Monday that the U.S. Court of International Trade was correct to find that imported Richard Mille luxury watches with clear sapphire backings cannot qualify for duty-free treatment....
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