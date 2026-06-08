Seyfarth Launches Miami Office With Ex-Littler Atty As Leader
By Christine DeRosa ( June 8, 2026, 3:14 PM EDT) -- Seyfarth Shaw LLP has opened an office in Miami with the addition of an attorney from Littler Mendelson PC who will lead both the office and the firm's Latin America practice....
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