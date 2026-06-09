Blue Owl Tech Credit Adviser Hit With Excessive Fee Lawsuit
By Emilie Ruscoe ( June 9, 2026, 2:19 PM EDT) -- An adviser subsidiary of private credit giant Blue Owl Capital Corp. faces shareholder derivative claims that it improperly inflated the assets of a technology-focused fund to boost its fees even as those fee increases outpaced the fund's growth....
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