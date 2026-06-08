Conn. Objects To Wiggin Partner's 'Ghost Gun' Suit Advice

By Emily Field ( June 8, 2026, 7:04 PM EDT) -- The Connecticut state attorney general on Sunday objected to a state judge's request for advice from a Wiggin and Dana LLP attorney on how to handle the state's $7.7 million suit against a Florida-based "ghost gun" supplier, saying the lawyer is involved in other claims against the state that pose a conflict....
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