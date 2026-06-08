Ohio Justices Back $29M Duke Energy Gas Rate Increase

By Aaron Keller ( June 8, 2026, 6:43 PM EDT) -- Duke Energy Ohio Inc. can raise natural gas distribution rates to offset roughly $29 million tied to the retirement of man-made underground propane storage caverns used since the late 1950s to supply customers during spikes in demand, the Ohio Supreme Court has ruled....
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