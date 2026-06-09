Davis Polk, Slaughter & May Steer GSK's $10.6B Nuvalent Deal
By Dawood Fakhir ( June 9, 2026, 12:29 PM BST) -- Pharma giant GSK PLC said Tuesday that it has agreed to acquire cancer therapy specialist Nuvalent Inc. for $10.6 billion as it seeks to accelerate its "rapid expansion" into the oncology market....
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