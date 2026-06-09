All Attys In Miss. Suit DQd For Back-To-Back-To-Back AI Flubs
By Emily Sawicki ( June 9, 2026, 1:10 PM EDT) -- A Mississippi federal judge who found herself in the "unusual scenario" of reviewing briefs with artificial intelligence-created errors filed by both parties in a lawyer's fee dispute against a Magnolia State municipality has terminated all four attorneys from the case....
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