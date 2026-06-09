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Judge Candidate Loses Ballot Challenge At Mich. High Court

By Melanie Dorsey ( June 9, 2026, 7:42 PM EDT) -- An Oakland County probate judge candidate will remain off the August primary ballot after the Michigan Supreme Court declined to review his challenge to the rejection of hundreds of petition signatures, while one justice urged lawmakers to reconsider election rules under which officials were not required to review affidavits that could have validated more than 100 disputed signatures....

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