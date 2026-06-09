Judge Candidate Loses Ballot Challenge At Mich. High Court
By Melanie Dorsey ( June 9, 2026, 7:42 PM EDT) -- An Oakland County probate judge candidate will remain off the August primary ballot after the Michigan Supreme Court declined to review his challenge to the rejection of hundreds of petition signatures, while one justice urged lawmakers to reconsider election rules under which officials were not required to review affidavits that could have validated more than 100 disputed signatures....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.