Health Tech Exec Defends $430K Wage Suit

By Benjamin Morse ( June 9, 2026, 2:27 PM EDT) -- A former healthcare data platform chief strategy officer urged a North Carolina federal court to keep his $430,000 wage and commissions suit intact, arguing he has alleged enough ties to keep the case in the state and enough facts to let his claims move forward....
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