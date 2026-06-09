Insurers Look To Appeal Fire Warning Claims Dismissal
By Danielle Ferguson ( June 9, 2026, 4:58 PM EDT) -- Insurers and individuals suing the U.S. government over its response to a 2016 fire at Great Smoky Mountains National Park said they should be allowed to challenge the partial dismissal of claims alleging officials failed to warn residents of the fire's progression....
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