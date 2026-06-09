EU Orders Meta To Give Rival Chatbots Free WhatsApp Access

By Matthew Perlman ( June 9, 2026, 8:25 PM EDT) -- European enforcers ordered Meta Platforms to give rival artificial intelligence chatbots free access to WhatsApp amid an antitrust investigation into the messaging service, despite Meta taking steps to provide access for a fee after previously blocking rival assistants....
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