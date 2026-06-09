Judge Won't Seek Wiggin Partner's Ghost Gun Advice After All
By Emily Field ( June 9, 2026, 3:09 PM EDT) -- A Connecticut state court judge on Tuesday sustained the attorney general's objection to his plan to ask for advice from a Wiggin and Dana LLP attorney on how to handle a $7.7 million enforcement suit against a Florida-based "ghost gun" supplier....
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