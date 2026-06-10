Colo. Sober Home Co. Says City Can't Escape Zoning Suit

By MJ Koo ( June 10, 2026, 10:48 AM EDT) -- A Colorado sober living home operator has urged a federal court to reject a city's bid to dismiss its lawsuit, arguing that the city's zoning code unlawfully singles out people in recovery from addiction for land use approval requirements that other residents are not subjected to....
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