5 Firms Barred From Handling NFL Parkinson's Claims

By P.J. D'Annunzio ( June 9, 2026, 10:11 PM EDT) -- Five law firms have been disqualified from representing claimants seeking NFL concussion settlement funds for running a scheme that "laundered" questionable Parkinson's disease claims through the system to obtain $95 million, including $20 million in fees, a special masters' report issued Monday says....
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